New birthing center opens in Danao City

EXPECTANT mothers need not have to travel to other places to give birth as the Danao City Health Services Office (CHSO) formally inaugurated its birthing center on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The Danao City Government announced that the center provides services like postpartum care, newborn care, family planning, basic emergency maternal obstetric, STI and HIV testing.

All Danao residents will be accommodated at the birthing center, except for certain medical cases that need to be referred to the hospitals in Cebu City.

The facility is funded by the Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP) of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7).

Patients are requested to bring their prenatal card or prenatal check-up records, along with the results of laboratory tests for hepatitis B, HIV, syphilis, ultrasounds, and urinalysis, from their barangay health station.

The Danao birthing center is open everyday. (With TPT)