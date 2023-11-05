New board ‘insists’ on meeting in MCWD bldg

THE new members of the board of directors (BOD) of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will hold their meetings inside the MCWD building in downtown Cebu City.

This, despite Jose Daluz III’s earlier statement that he ordered MCWD General Manager (GM) Edgar Donoso to bar them from entering the building unless they were there for an official transaction.

In a phone interview on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, retired army major general Melquiades Feliciano, whom Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama appointed as the new MCWD chairman to replace Daluz, told SunStar Cebu that as far as their appointment is concerned, they will report to their designated office at the MCWD.

“As agreed by the group, we’ll conduct a regular meeting at MCWD,” Feliciano said.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Daluz told SunStar Cebu’s news and commentary program “The Intruder” that Rama’s appointees -- Feliciano, lawyer Aristotle Batuhan and businessman Nelson Yuvallos – will not be allowed to enter the MCWD building.

“I ordered the GM nga (that) if their purpose of coming into MCWD is to assume as appointed board of directors, then di nato sila pasudlon (they will be barred from entering)... dili sila i-recognize kay (they won’t be recognized because) that will sow confusion having two boards,” Daluz said.

Asked how they will react if that ever happens, Feliciano said they will not be that confrontational.

“Tan-awon lang kung unsay mahitabo (Let’s just see). Basta as much as possible we don’t want to be confrontational. Pwede ra man pud nga makig-estorya ra ta didto (We can always talk about it once there),” he said.

He said he will talk to whoever is in charge.

Meanwhile, Feliciano said they have yet to decide on when to meet, adding that the scheduling is at the board’s discretion.

He said they might meet this week or next week.

SunStar Cebu tried to obtain comments from Donoso about having two chairmen of the board and who he will honor as chairman, to no avail.

However, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias told SunStar Cebu in a chat message on Sunday that Donoso reserves his comment for now, stressing that the water utility firm will address the matter when the right time comes.

Meanwhile, Gerodias assured that MCWD operations remain normal despite the challenges the firm faces.

“We stay committed to our mandate of providing safe, clean, and affordable water to our consumers,” Gerodias said.

SunStar Cebu also sought comments from MCWD employees’ union president Samuel Suson regarding the current conflict with the Cebu City Government, but he said they are still finalizing their statement.

In a press conference on Saturday, Nov. 4, Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell said Daluz’s refusal to step down as MCWD chairman is no longer an issue, stressing that Rama’s appointment of the new BOD members was clear and final.

“Siguro naa pud siyay mga rason, pero ang kanang pagkanaog man gud, dili na man na siya issue (Maybe Daluz has a reason, but his stepping down is no longer an issue). There is a new board so to speak,” Rosell said.

On Friday, Daluz said he would never leave his position until the mayor’s bullying toward MCWD stopped.

“It will set a bad precedent because if the next mayor doesn’t like members of the board of directors, he will outright remove them and appoint their replacements,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.