New bridge set to link Lapu-Lapu, Cordova

MOTORISTS traveling to and from Lapu Lapu City and Cordova town will soon have an alternative route once the ongoing Cordova-Lapu-Lapu City bridge project is finished.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Lone District Rep. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan led the capsule laying ceremony for the project on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Once completed, the bridge will connect Barangay Ibabao in Cordova to Sudtungan, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City.

The project is expected to shorten travel time between the two local government units, and enhance access to goods and services.

In a statement, Mayor Chan said once the project is completed, it will alleviate the traffic congestion on two roads connecting Cordova and Lapu-Lapu which are Babag and Basak-Marigondon roads.

Currently, two existing bridges connect Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova.

One bridge starts from Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City and lands in and Barangay Pilipog, Cordova, while the other bridge starts in Barangay Suba Basbas, Lapu-Lapu City and ends in Barangay Gabi, Cordova.

The new bridge is scheduled to be completed within the year, by the last week of September. It has a budget allocation of P100 million, which was secured by Congressowman Chan. The infrastructure is one of her priority projects.

Currently, the project is already 44 percent complete. Its construction began in November 2023.

The new bridge will have a prestressed concrete design with a total length of 30 meters and a width of 22.4 meters that will accommodate four lanes plus 1.5-meter-wide bike lanes.

It will connect the Pilipog-Gabi causeway to the proposed Babag-Basak-Suba Basbas Bypass Road.

The bridge has a height of two meters to allow fisherfolk to traverse under the bridge. / EHP