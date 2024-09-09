New businesses to open in City di Mare

NEW establishments will soon operate at City di Mare (CDM) in South Road Properties (SRP) within the site of the joint venture of the Cebu City Government with Filinvest.

These establishments are Jollibee, Chowking and Bo’s Coffee, a Caltex gasoline station, a golf driving range and soccer fields that TGR Football Academy will operate.

Jollibee, Chowking and Bo’s Coffee will open stand-alone stores, each with a drive-thru, offering direct access to Cebu South Coastal Road.

Additionally, Caltex will be the first gasoline station at SRP, serving the fueling needs of vehicles in the area.

The new TGR Football Academy and Future Golf Driving Range, on the other hand, is set to bring recreational options to CDM’s fitness community and the sports enthusiasts in Metro Cebu.

The football field with a skills training academy will be operated by coach Tomasito Ramos, current head coach of the Greywolves of Don Bosco Technical College - Cebu.

According to Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia the new investments in CDM “will stimulate further growth and enhance the economy in SRP.”

Garcia assured the locators that the local government is committed to maintaining a business-friendly environment.

“The city government will fully support your efforts to grow your businesses here in SRP,” he said.

CDM in South Road Properties now offers commercial lots for investment. This milestone comes after the recent launch of eight hectares of prime commercial land next to the 40-hectare joint venture area with the Cebu City Government.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new locators who have chosen to ride this wave of growth and become part of the New Cebu City,” said Don-Don Ubaldo, first vice president for Filinvest Township.

“We are excited about the success this partnership will bring and the positive impact it will have on the community,” he added.

Ubaldo is confident that CDM is now on track for rapid growth and development, as investors see a great opportunity to benefit from its prime location and thriving environment. / KOC