New Carcar City bypass road expected to alleviate downtown traffic

THE traffic congestion in the downtown area of Carcar City is expected to ease with the completion of the 115-lineal meters four-lane bypass road.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in a statement posted on its website on September 23, 2024, announced the completion of the road project, finishing it two months ahead of its target completion.

DPWH First District Engineer Jeffrey Estrada, in his report to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, said the newly constructed bypass road will now serve as an alternative route, reducing the congestion in the busy downtown area of the city.

Aside from addressing the traffic, Estrada said the new bypass road will also help provide opportunities to small and medium-sized enterprises in the area.

DPWH said the bypass road is part of the 1.8-kilometer Carcar Bypass Road project, which was funded under the 2024 DPWH infrastructure program.

The project cost P28.5 million. (JJL)