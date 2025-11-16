New CCPO OIC inspects outposts, strengthens security ahead of holiday season

TWO days after formally assuming his duties as the newly appointed officer in charge of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Police Colonel George Ylanan immediately inspected the city’s police elevated outposts.

His goal is to ensure that police personnel comply with the Philippine National Police’s “Proper Uniform” policy, as they are the ones visible to the public on the streets.

This is also part of ongoing efforts to maintain discipline and professionalism among uniformed personnel, who are recognized as frontliners.

Among Ylanan’s directives to the police is to remain vigilant at all times and to avoid using their cellphones while on duty.

With the holiday season approaching and the arrival of devotees, churchgoers, and tourists from different parts of the country, Ylanan also visited the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

He made sure that police enforced strict security measures outside the church, including the setup of a police assistance desk.

He also consulted with the Basilica’s security personnel to strengthen coordination and ensure the safety of Catholic devotees attending services.

In recent days, the CCPO has been preparing to provide security for the upcoming Sinulog 2026 celebrations. (AYB)