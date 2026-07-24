New Cebu arena books over 20 major shows

MORE than 20 major concerts, sporting events and live productions have already been booked for the newly opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena in 2026, a lineup expected to boost tourism and generate higher spending across Cebu’s hospitality, transport, retail and service sectors.

In a disclosure, SM Prime Holdings Inc. said the venue is positioning Cebu to capture a larger share of the country’s growing live entertainment market by attracting both local and international acts to the Visayas.

“Our goal is to help Cebu capture a larger share of the live entertainment economy. When major events come to the city, the impact extends beyond the venue. They support tourism, hospitality, transport, retail and the local services that benefit from stronger visitor inflow,” SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said.

The 20-plus events include concerts by Filipino and international artists, sports competitions, family entertainment and live productions, with several performers expected to stage their first large-scale shows in the region.

Lim said the investment reflects changing consumer preferences, particularly among millennials and Generation Z, who increasingly prioritize spending on experiences over material purchases.

He added that advances in digital technology, including online ticketing and enhanced venue systems, are also helping drive demand by making events more accessible while improving the audience experience.

To strengthen its events business, SM Prime partnered with global ticketing firm Ticketmaster in May to launch SM Ticketmaster, replacing SM Tickets. The new platform combines Ticketmaster’s international ticketing technology and fraud prevention capabilities with SM Prime’s local operations.

The arena also features what SM Prime describes as the most advanced center-hung display in the Visayas, allowing spectators clear views of live performances and digital replays from any seat. The facility is designed to host concerts, sporting events, corporate functions, family shows, circus productions and motorsports.

Located within the South Road Properties, the arena is directly connected to SM Seaside City Cebu and will eventually link to the upcoming SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson Hotel, forming an integrated events, tourism and lifestyle district. / KOC