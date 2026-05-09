New Cebu battery energy storage system boosts Visayas grid reliability

THE Visayas grid received a major boost on Friday, May 8, 2026, with the energization of the MGEN Toledo Battery Energy Storage System (Bess) in Cebu, supporting the government’s push for energy security and grid reliability.

Developed by Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGEN) through its thermal subsidiary, Toledo Energy Development Corp., the facility is the first in the Visayas capable of delivering continuous rated output for two hours before recharging.

MGEN said the project’s Phase 1 operations can deliver 25 megawatts and 56.44 megawatt-hours using advanced lithium-ion technology that stores electricity from both renewable and conventional power sources through the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

“The MGEN Toledo Bess is expected to play a critical role in supporting the stability of the Visayas grid and in advancing the energy transition,” MGEN Thermal president and chief executive officer (CEO) Felino Bernardo said in a statement.

“By helping manage fluctuations during peak and off-peak hours, the facility will contribute to maintaining reliable power delivery and improving overall grid resilience,” he added.

The Department of Energy has been encouraging the development of battery energy storage systems and requires variable renewable energy plants with at least 10-megawatt capacity to integrate storage facilities to help ensure grid stability and reliability.

During the launch, MGEN officials highlighted the need for stronger public-private cooperation in achieving energy security and accelerating the transition to renewable energy.

MGEN president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio said Cebu remains a key demand center in the Visayas and an important part of the company’s portfolio.

“The energization of the Toledo Bess marks an important milestone for the Visayas grid and reflects MGEN’s continuing commitment to support a more reliable, resilient and sustainable energy system. We view this as a meaningful step forward for the region’s energy system and MGEN is proud to support Cebu’s continued growth while helping power a better tomorrow,” he said. / PNA