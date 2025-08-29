New Cebu coworking space lets you buy coffee for strangers

Long before the phrase “paying it forward” became popular, cafés in Europe quietly nurtured a similar tradition. In Campania, Naples, Italy, dating back to World War II, people would order two coffees but drink only one. The extra cup, called a caffè sospeso or “suspended coffee,” was set aside for a stranger who needed it more. It was a simple, silent act of kindness, shared through coffee.

Fast forward to Cebu City, where a newly opened creative hub has brought that spirit of generosity closer to home. Kita Spaces, located at Capitol Square along Escario and launched in partnership with Bodega Coworking, held its grand opening on Aug. 15 to 17, 2025, with music, art and community gatherings. Among the highlights of this city’s newest coworking space is its similar take on the sospeso, the Pay It Forward campaign.

Mission to connect

For founder Liz Jao, opening Kita Spaces was both personal and purposeful. With a background in running a digital marketing agency, she had spent years working online, especially during the pandemic. But the longer she worked remotely, the more she found herself asking: “Where are my friends?”

Kita Spaces became her answer. The name Kita captures its essence — “us” in Bisaya, “see each other again” in the way we pronounce it, and “earn” in Tagalog. It’s about reconnecting with friends, while also creating a place for Cebu’s creative community to gather.

The Pay It Forward Jar brings this mission to life. Here, anyone can buy an extra item, from a cappuccino to a lasagna, and write it on a slip with their name or social media handle. The slip goes into the jar, waiting for someone to redeem it. Sometimes the next customer claims it. Other times, it’s offered to neighbors like security guards, parking attendants or anyone who simply deserves a break. In the process, strangers turn into friends, and small acts of generosity become bridges of connection.

Home for collaboration

Liz also sees Kita as an answer to Cebu’s growing but scattered creative scene. “After the pandemic, there was a hole in a way,” she shared. “So it’s just nice to build a space where we could gather and collaborate.”

Writers, animators, musicians, producers, graphic designers, anyone with ideas and imagination, are welcome to pull up a chair. The dream is that projects born within Kita Spaces ripple out into the wider Cebu creative community. Liz believes that when talents converge, opportunities multiply.

Student-friendly start

The grand opening offered a glimpse of that dream in action. The first night, dubbed Students’ Night, drew nearly a hundred students from different universities, including USJR, CIT-U, USC, UP Cebu and ACT. They came not just to enjoy the music and festivities, but to network, collaborate, and discover that Cebu’s creative heartbeat gets louder when young people gather.

The final day of the grand opening featured Soul Speak, a stripped-down live music showcase headlined by Midnasty, Cebu’s powerhouse hip-hop and R&B group. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts, Soul Speak gave local audiences an intimate way to connect with music.

That’s just the beginning. Liz envisions Kita as a stage for open-mic sessions, pitch practice nights for startups and skill-based workshops. “We want people to walk in and ask themselves, is this a coffee shop, an event space?” Liz said. “It could be anything you want.”

Even the design reflects that openness: warm, orange hues and cozy, fluid spaces welcome both solo workers and collaborative groups. “I think I’m finally finding a home for people who prefer to work that way,” Liz said, “not fully committed, but still respecting the grind.”