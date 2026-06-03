New Cebu-Vietnam route to spur tourism

CEBU’S tourism and business sectors are expected to gain a boost after Vietnam’s leading low-cost carrier, VietJet Air, announced plans to launch direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu, strengthening connectivity between two of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets.

The new service, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, is anticipated to drive tourism arrivals, facilitate business travel, and support trade and investment flows between the Philippines and Vietnam.

The route was announced during the Vietnam–Philippines Business Forum held on June 1 at Diamond Hotel Manila, as part of the state visit of Vietnamese President Tô Lâm. The ceremony was attended by VietJet Air Vice chairman Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hung and Aboitiz InfraCapital president and chief executive officer Cosette V. Canilao.

“This development reflects the growing demand for travel between Cebu and Vietnam and highlights the strength of the relationship between our two countries. Direct connectivity plays a vital role in stimulating tourism, facilitating commerce, and creating opportunities that benefit our communities and economies,” Canilao said.

The direct connection will provide Filipino travelers easier access to Vietnam and other destinations across Asia, while enabling more Vietnamese visitors to reach Cebu and other Philippine destinations through Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the country’s busiest gateway outside Manila.

Airport operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. said the new route is expected to enhance tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges while creating new opportunities for business, investment, and leisure travel in both markets.

The planned service follows the strong performance of VietJet charter flights between Da Nang and Cebu, which generated robust demand from Philippine travelers.

According to MCIA, the route is the result of years of route development efforts, including engagements with VietJet Air and Vietnam Airlines, participation in international aviation forums, and the sharing of market intelligence and traffic demand forecasts demonstrating Cebu’s potential as an international gateway.

The Cebu-Ho Chi Minh City connection also supports MCIA’s “Ceb Connects” program, which aims to position Cebu as the Philippines’ premier tourism transfer hub by linking international visitors to destinations across the archipelago.

With Vietnam emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing travel markets, the new route is expected to improve accessibility, increase visitor arrivals, and generate economic opportunities for tourism stakeholders and businesses in both countries. / KOC