New cement facility to create thousands of jobs

Thousands of jobs will be generated in Cebu and nearby localities with the inauguration of Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc.’s new facility in San Fernando, Cebu on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The new project line, worth P15 billion, will increase the facility’s capacity to produce 6,000 tons of clinker per day from 2,500 per day, or three million tons of cement a year.

“This state-of-the-art, highly energy-efficient facility, which produces high-quality clinker, will enable us to reduce our clinker intensity and thereby our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions,” Yoshifumi Taura, president of Taiheiyo Cement Corp., said.

“We are confident that this will contribute to the sustainable economic development of the Philippines,” he added.

Taura, along with the company’s executives, led the inauguration rites in their cement manufacturing plant in San Fernando. They were joined by Frederick Go, special assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and other local officials.

Go, who read the statement of President Ferdinand Maros Jr., said: “The new production is expected to generate hundreds of jobs throughout its lifetime as well as thousands of opportunities for the people of the province of Cebu and its nearby areas.”

“It is exciting to know that the commercial operation of this new plant begins this month,” he added.

Quality clinker

The new production line replaced the old facility, which the company demolished in 2021 to give way to a more efficient state-of-the-art, and environmentally friendly production line.

The new line will provide notable energy efficiency benefits and cut CO2 emissions from energy use in clinker manufacturing by more than 10 percent, according to the company.

The company also said it is anticipating that the improved quality clinker generated by the new line would also make it possible to lower the clinker factor and achieve a further decrease in CO2 emissions per ton of cement produced.

Clinker is primarily used to produce cement. This nodular material is also used as a binder in cement products.

Garcia, who was upbeat about the development, said that the facility is now more energy efficient, “more efficient production of clinker means less withdrawal of resources from the mountains,” she added.

Partnership

The governor said that the company has been substantial in the Province’s projects, including the over 700 kilometers of provincial, municipality and barangay roads to streamline the access to bulk water facilities.

“What a wonderful partnership...especially in Taiheiyo Cement, you have helped us in reducing the price of our infrastructure when I requested that please pull down the price of cement,” said Garcia.

Garcia said that this will eventually be transmitted to distribution facilities to achieve the Level III water system status in all of the towns.

A level III water system comprises a source, a reservoir, a piped distribution network featuring a suitable treatment facility, and household taps, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Pascual, for his part, said that the government will “continue to build a more robust and dynamic construction sector in the country, driving economic growth, providing more jobs, and improving the lives of Filipinos.”

Meanwhile, San Fernando Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy said the new facility will create more jobs for her constituents. / CDF