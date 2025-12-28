New chamber to drive Toledo business growth

BUSINESSES in Toledo City are set to gain a boost from stronger coordination and investor engagement following the creation of a local business chamber under the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), aimed at accelerating enterprise growth and improving the city’s investment climate.

According to a Facebook post of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), PCCI has entered the formative stage of the PCCI Toledo City Chapter, following an orientation meeting that gathered more than 20 industry players and locators to define the chapter’s structure, priorities and interim leadership.

The new chapter is designed to provide a unified platform for local businesses, support regulatory compliance and innovation, and deepen engagement with investors—positioning Toledo City as a more competitive investment destination in Central Visayas.

The meeting was attended by city and regional business leaders, including Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales, Councilor Jeffrey Borja, PCCI assistant vice president (AVP) for Visayas and incoming director Melanie Ng, PCCI regional governor for Western Visayas and incoming AVP Jobert Penaflorida, and CCCI past president and incoming PCCI regional governor for Region 7 Felix Taguiam. CCCI executive director Joy Lorena Segismar also took part.

Interim officers will oversee the chapter’s initial development, including membership expansion, partnership-building among local firms, and the creation of formal channels for dialogue with government agencies and potential investors.

PCCI said the chapter will focus on policies that promote sustainable growth and investment readiness.

Perales said the chamber would reinforce the city’s push to be business-friendly and investment-ready, providing a stronger platform for collaboration within the local business community.

Borja said the formative stage is critical to building a solid foundation that will allow the chapter to support a resilient and sustainable business ecosystem.

With strategic port access, a growing industrial base and an active local government, Toledo City is positioning the PCCI chapter as a key driver of economic expansion and innovation in the area. / KOC