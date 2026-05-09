New city college planned for Cebu

CEBUANO students, particularly those from upland barangays, may soon gain expanded access to tertiary education after the City Council moved forward with an ordinance establishing a city-run college with satellite campuses.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., the measure’s proponent, authored the ordinance to institutionalize the “Cebu City College,” a local higher education institution designed to address gaps in college access among geographically disadvantaged communities.

The proposal envisions a main campus in the South Road Properties, with satellite campuses in Barangay Guba for the North District and Barangay Babag for the South District. This initiative aims to decentralize higher education services and bring learning institutions closer to upland residents.

Accessibility

The move follows renewed discussions on educational access in the city after the council earlier rejected a proposed accreditation deal involving the Actief Pit-os campus. That partnership would have expanded the City’s scholarship program. In a separate executive session, officials tackled the mounting challenges faced by scholars from mountain barangays, where transportation costs, meal expenses and tuition gaps continue to hinder students.

Scholarship Office executive director Shirley Otadoy reported that 1,257 senior high school graduates from upland areas are expected to enter college this school year. Many of these students face difficulties due to the high cost of daily transportation, which can reach P300 for round trips from mountain barangays to city schools.

Sustainability

Against this backdrop, the proposed ordinance seeks a more direct solution by establishing a local college system that prioritizes accessibility for remote communities. During deliberations, Councilor Alvin Arcilla expressed support for the measure but raised concerns over its financial viability. He urged committees to provide a clear costing framework to guide budget allocations for the Cebu City Government.

Councilor Harry Eran moved to expand the referral of the proposal to include the committee on scholarship to evaluate funding support. The council later approved the amended referral, allowing the measure to undergo further committee-level discussions. Members will review funding sources, program sustainability, staffing requirements, and implementation mechanisms before the ordinance returns to the plenary.

Governance

If enacted, the ordinance will create a board of trustees to oversee the governance of the Cebu City College. The mayor will serve as chair alongside representatives from education, scholarship programs, faculty and students. This board will ensure that the institution remains aligned with the needs of the community and the standards of the National Government.

The proposed institution is designed to offer degree and non-degree programs in business, education, nursing and information technology. It will place a strong emphasis on scholarship support and industry linkages to ensure that graduates are prepared for the local workforce.

Equality

The push for a local college reflects a growing recognition among city officials that geographic barriers continue to disadvantage upland students. This concern has repeatedly surfaced in recent council discussions regarding scholarship access and educational equity.

Alcover said the measure is intended to strengthen inclusive education and ensure that no student is left behind because of where they live. The City Council expects to receive the committee reports in the coming weeks to determine the next steps for the project. / CAV