New coalition seeks transparent accreditation process at Carbon Market

A NEWLY formed coalition of vendors and small business operators is calling on the Cebu City Government to institute a fair and transparent accreditation process at the Carbon Public Market, amid allegations that access to market spaces has become politicized and influenced by favoritism.

In a statement released on Saturday, June 20, 2026, the Carbon For All Coalition (CFAC) said it raised the issue during a meeting with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival on June 19, urging the city to ensure equal opportunities for vendors seeking accreditation and participation in the economic activities within the city’s largest public market.

The appeal comes as Carbon Market continues to undergo redevelopment under the joint venture agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City Government and Megawide Construction Corp., a project that has remained the subject of intense debate among various vendor groups, market stakeholders, and city officials.

CFAC claimed that some vendors have encountered difficulties in securing spaces within certain market areas due to what it described as a politicized accreditation process.

According to the group, there are concerns among traders that obtaining a stall or vending space has become increasingly difficult without the backing of influential individuals or organizations.

The coalition said these concerns have contributed to perceptions of unequal treatment among vendors and have fueled frustrations among those seeking legitimate access to the market.

CFAC identified itself as a group composed of businessmen and small-scale vendors aiming to create a more level playing field in Carbon.

The group said it was formed in response to what it described as longstanding concerns over alleged favoritism, corruption, and unclear processes affecting market participation.

Abner Quino, one of the coalition’s lead convenors, said the group is prepared to welcome vendors who have been unable to obtain a space in Carbon because of what he described as restrictive membership requirements and vague fee collection practices imposed by certain groups operating in the market.

Quino said the coalition is currently undertaking organizational efforts to reach out to vendors who have expressed dissatisfaction over existing arrangements and who want greater transparency in the management and allocation of vending spaces.

He also called on traders who feel burdened by excessive or unclear charges to join the coalition’s efforts to push for reforms.

“We are also calling all vendors who are tired of being used as a milking cow by some groups to come and join us in this action against apparent exploitation,” Quino said in the statement.

The coalition’s statement surfaced amid a broader controversy involving alleged collections within Carbon Market.

Earlier, Mayor Archival directed the City Market Office to verify reports that certain vendor organizations were collecting daily fees from traders.

The mayor also ordered a review of the actual number of vendors operating in Carbon and raised concerns over allegations that some collections could be generating amounts larger than the revenues being earned by the city government from market-related fees.

The issue has since prompted calls for investigations at the City Council, with several market leaders and vendor representatives acknowledging that various forms of collections exist within the market, while maintaining that many of these are linked to association dues and service-based charges.

Quino also revealed that vendors from other parts of Metro Cebu have expressed interest in joining the coalition, particularly those hoping to establish businesses in Carbon once redevelopment plans move forward.

He said the coalition has been receiving inquiries from traders outside the market who view Carbon as an important commercial hub and are seeking opportunities to participate in its future operations.

“Many vendors in Cebu are interested in selling in Carbon. If others continue opposing the redevelopment, then we will fill those spaces,” Quino said.

The coalition emphasized that it is not opposing redevelopment itself, but is advocating for transparency, accountability, and equal access as changes continue to reshape the historic public market.

Carbon Market, considered one of Cebu City’s oldest and busiest trading centers, is currently undergoing phased redevelopment under the JVA between the city government and Megawide.

While construction activities have been allowed to proceed following a recent court ruling denying a petition for a temporary restraining order, the main case questioning the validity of the agreement remains pending before the courts. (CAV)