New council chair vows to strengthen PH-UK ties

THE Philippine-British Business Council (PBBC) is set to enhance its role in fostering economic ties between the Philippines and the United Kingdom (UK) under the leadership of new London chairman Joseph Miro.

From the fourth quarter of 2022 up to the third quarter of 2023, UK exports to the Philippines reached £1.3 billion, up by 16 percent. Imports from the Philippines, on the other hand, stood at £1.7 billion, up by 22 percent.

Services contributed approximately 40 percent of UK exports. UK outward direct investment to the Philippines in 2021 stood at £449 million.

The PBBC, a business-led and non-political group, works closely with the trade and investment departments of both the UK and Philippine governments. It receives significant non-financial support from the Philippine Embassy in London, the British Embassy, and the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines in Manila. The PBBC’s volunteer members have over 100 years of combined experience in trade.

The organization focuses on sectors offering significant opportunities, such as information technology, agribusiness, energy and retail. Currently, the PBBC is aligning its focus with sectors identified by both governments.

The council offers free advisory services to bona fide companies new to the market and welcomes inquiries from British firms interested in the Philippine market. This includes companies diversifying from other Asean markets, those new to the region, or those looking to export products or services, find joint partners, or invest for long-term market share.

It is also open to hearing from Philippine companies seeking partners in the UK or exploring direct investment opportunities.

This year, the organization welcomed Dr. Gabriella Tuason Quimson and Stephen Phillips as new members. Quimson, a governance and anti-corruption specialist, brings extensive experience from both the UK and the Philippines. Her father served as the Philippine Ambassador to the Court of St James’s in the 1980s.

Phillips, on the other hand, was appointed senior adviser at BDO Unibank in January 2024. He has a long career in cross-border trade, investment and finance in Asia. He previously served as chief executive of the China-Britain Business Council and as international trade director of UK Trade and Investment. / PR