New CPD 7 office breaks ground

THE Commission of Population and Development (CPD 7) will soon have a new home with the construction of a new and larger facility at the former Department of Agriculture (DA) Compound along M. Velez Street in Cebu City.

A new two-story building will be constructed at the 1,000 square-meter property owned by the Cebu Provincial Government as part of the 25-year usufruct agreement between the CPD 7, formerly known as Popcom 7, and the Province.

Acting Gov. Hilario Davide III led the ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, together with CPD Central Office Finance and Management Division Chief Administrative Officer Fatima Corpuz and the CDP 7 director Bruce Ragas.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia also attended the event.

The construction of the new facility will complement the transfer of the CPD 7 office, currently located at a smaller 501 square meter lot along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, owned by the Cebu province.

The project has a budget of P29.4 million through the Department of Public Works and Highways.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that the Capitol planned to develop its property in Banilad into an economic enterprise to generate a steady stream of revenue for the Province, due to its proximity to Cebu IT Park.

The Capitol offered the CPD 7 and other government agencies, whose offices are currently occupying province-owned lots along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., to relocate to another capitol-owned property either at the former DA compound or at the government center in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug.

These agencies include the National Irrigation Authority, the Cebu Medical Society, the Girl Scouts of the Philippines, and the National Food Authority in Central Visayas.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia warned that those who refuse to vacate Province-owned properties may face retroactive rent charges, eviction, or even demolition of their structures.

This move aligns with Garcia’s directive when she assumed office in 2004, to reclaim provincial properties for revenue-generating purposes. / EHP