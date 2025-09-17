New CPPO chief focuses on guv’s anti-crime directives, priorities

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has directed the newly installed Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director Pol. Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. to address the illegal drug problem, criminality, child pornography, and safety of tourists.

Baricuatro made this directive when Mangelen paid her a courtesy call on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

Baricuatro asked Mangelen to prioritize solving the illegal drug problem which remains a concern in the province; eradicate criminality; ensure safety of local and foreign tourist spots; and solve the issue of online child pornography.

CPPO information officer Pol. Lt. Michael John Bañes, in an interview, said the directives emphasized by the governor will be Mangelen’s main focus, adding it was already relayed to the municipal police chiefs.

“Our police are focused on being more proactive and intensifying the anti-criminality campaign in the lower units,” said Bañes.

Mangelen, who assumed his post weeks ago, also presented his four-point program, known as ABCD, to the governor:

A - Abide by the Law

B - Build public trust

C - Commitment to integrity

D - Deliver credible results

If the police only fulfill these four points, according to Bañes, all police personnel in the province will not encounter any problems.

To address the governor’s concerns, Mangelen assured that police visibility will be intensified in all tourist destinations. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety of both local and foreign visitors.

He also committed to implementing existing programs from the Police Regional Office 7 Director Redrico Maranan, which aim for a five-minute response time to all incidents. He said this proactive approach is expected to boost public trust and deter criminal activity. / AYB