New CTU campus soon to rise in Borbon town

A NEW campus of Cebu Technological University (CTU) will soon rise in Borbon town, northern Cebu following its groundbreaking recently.

Borbon Mayor Noel Dotillos said in statement that the school will be situated on a donated two-hectare lot in Barangay Cadaruhan.

The first phase of the project, which has an initial budget of P85 million for construction, was made possible by Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara.

The project was initiated by Cebu fifth district Representative Duke Frasco, who sponsored Republic Act No. 11751, also known as an Act Establishing a CTU Campus in the Municipality of Liloan and the Municipality of Borbon, Cebu, which was signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte in April 2022.

“The Borbonanons have been wishing for their very own University for the longest time, and this will be accomplished because of Congressman Duke Frasco's efforts,” Dotillos said in a statement.

"Daghan kaayo ang makabenepisyo niining maong proyekto dli lang ang atong mga kabataan lakip na ang mga edaran nga nangandoy gihapon nga makatungha ug kolehiyo," he added.

(This will not only benefit the youth, but also adults who wish to attend college). (EHP)