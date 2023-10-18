New Danao City Public Market breaks ground

THE new Danao City Public Market broke ground on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The new public market will replace the previous one that was destroyed by the fire last year.

The new "Merkado sa Danao," or Danao Market, is a two-story commercial hub that can house 1,200 retailers and is situated in the same area of Barangay Poblacion.

It aims to strengthen local trade and improve the city's economic landscape.

The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Mayor Thomas Mark "Mix" Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon "Nito" Durano.

The city government has allocated P400 million for the project, which will be funded by a loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

On the evening of June 2, 2022, a fire destroyed the city's old public market, causing P52.2 million in damage and the destruction of at least 100 stalls.

Since then, the market has been shut down, and the city administration relocated the affected vendors.

In his message during the groundbreaking rites, Mayor Mix thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the project.

"Among paningkamutan nga mas mulagsik ang atong local nga ekonomiya. Ug labaw sa tanan among iseguro nga makapaninda pag-usab sulod sa hamugawav nga merkado. (We'll make an effort to boost the local economy. Additionally, we'll make sure that they (displaced vendors) can sell again in a comfortable market).

And we shall not rest until the last pillar stands, until the roof is installed, and until everyone gets back on their feet. This is our promise to every single Danawanon, we shall dedicate our energy and time from groundbreaking to ribbon-cutting," Mayor Mix said.

Vanessa Dosdos, treasurer of the Danao City Market Vendors Association, also expressed their gratitude to the city government for their efforts to make the project a reality.