New data reveals billions going to Cebu’s 7th district

In the complex world of national budgeting, a single congressional district can sometimes command more resources than several major cities combined. This reality often raises a fundamental question: Is government spending driven by geographical necessity, or by the intricate dynamics of legislative influence?

The recent release of internal budget documents provides a rare look at these disparities, specifically highlighting how one rural district in southern Cebu secured a larger share of infrastructure funds than the region’s most bustling urban centers.

Record funding for Cebu’s 7th District

Documents released on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, by Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste, reveal that Cebu’s 7th Congressional District received P32.87 billion in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) allocations from 2023 to 2026. This figure represents the largest share in Central Visayas, outpacing the combined infrastructure budgets of Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and both districts of Cebu City.

Represented by former representative Peter John Calderon, the 7th District — which includes the towns of Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc and Ginatilan — stands at the top of a regional list that includes Bohol’s 3rd District (P19.84 billion) and Cebu’s 1st District (P16.38 billion).

The mechanism behind the billions

The data is sourced from DPWH records approved by Secretary Vince Dizon and reflects a four-year period including the proposed 2026 budget. To understand how these billions are distributed, one must look at the two types of funding Leviste identified:

Allocable (National Expenditure Program Restored): This is a portion of the budget — roughly P401.3 billion nationwide for 2025 — that district representatives can recommend for specific local projects. In 2025, this averaged around P30 million per district.

Outside Allocable: This constitutes the bulk of the funding. These are projects initiated via amendments or insertions during deliberations in the House, Senate, or the Bicameral Conference Committee.

While lawmakers are often associated with these funds, Leviste clarified that the money is not released to individual proponents but is used solely by the DPWH for project implementation.

Why the distribution matters

The sheer scale of the 7th District’s allocation — P11.63 billion for the year 2025 alone — highlights a significant gap in regional spending. For context, Cebu City’s 1st District received P2.02 billion for the same year.

These figures matter because they dictate the pace of development. Infrastructure funding translates to roads, bridges and flood control systems. When one district receives a disproportionate share, it can lead to questions about whether the “parametric formulas” used to balance the budget are functioning as intended or if political weight is tipping the scales.

Perspectives on the data

The release of these documents follows the death of former DPWH undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral on Dec. 18, who reportedly provided Leviste with the initial data explaining the department’s “High-Level Budget Allocation Formula.”

Regarding the verification of these numbers, Leviste stated: “Ang in-upload ko po kahapon ay 2025, ito naman po ay 2023-2026. Ito po ay base sa datos na ibinigay ng DPWH, with the approval of Secretary Vince Dizon, kasama ng aming kompilasyon ng budget data... Tugma po ito sa ‘FY2023-2025 GAA Summary.pdf’ at ‘FY 2026 DPWH HGAB summary by DEO_LD.pdf’.”

SunStar Cebu reached out to former representative Calderon on Friday, Dec. 26, for comment on the 7th District’s top-tier allocation, but he has yet to respond.

What happened

DPWH budget summaries for 2023–2026 were made public, showing a total of P177.23 billion earmarked for Central Visayas. Out of this, Cebu’s 7th District emerged as the top recipient with P32.87 billion.

Why is it important

The data reveals a massive disparity between rural and urban infrastructure spending. The 7th District’s allocation exceeds the combined budgets of the region’s three highly urbanized cities, raising questions about how the DPWH prioritizes projects across different locales.

How does it connect to larger issues

This event highlights the ongoing debate over “budget insertions” and the transparency of the General Appropriations Act (GAA). It also touches on the legacy of the late undersecretary Cabral, who was at the center of congressional probes into flood control funding before her recent passing.

What’s next

The figures for the 2026 budget are not yet final and may change during the final approval of the GAA. Observers will be watching for the results of ongoing congressional probes and whether the DPWH will provide further justification for the 7th District’s historic funding levels. / CDF