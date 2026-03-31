New desal plant supports MEZ2 businesses, airport ops

ABOITIZ InfraCapital Inc. (AIC) has strengthened water security for businesses in Mactan Economic Zone 2 (MEZ2) with the inauguration of its desalination facility, ensuring a more reliable and diversified water supply for industrial locators and airport operations.

In a statement, the company formally inaugurated the MEZ2 Desalination Facility on March 19, 2026, marking its entry into desalination as part of its 320 million-liter-per-day (MLD) water portfolio. The facility has a rated capacity of five MLD and uses reverse osmosis and advanced filtration to convert brackish lagoon water into a potable supply.

The additional capacity directly benefits 42 locators and around 12,000 employees within the MEZ2 Estate, while also supporting operations at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, a critical logistics hub handling about 12 million passengers in 2025.

For locators, the project enhances operational continuity by reducing dependence on traditional freshwater sources, which are increasingly constrained amid rapid urban and industrial growth in Lapu-Lapu City. The availability of a stable, on-site potable water source is expected to improve business resilience, particularly for water-intensive industries and export-oriented firms within the economic zone.

AIC vice president and head of Water Eduardo “Dudes” Aboitiz said the facility reflects a proactive approach to addressing rising demand.

“As Lapu-Lapu City continues to rapidly develop, water security becomes even more critical. We must utilize all available water sources to deliver a reliable and safe supply,” he said.

The desalination plant has been operational since June 2025 and has already demonstrated its value during disruptions. It supplied over 500,000 liters of potable water across Cebu following typhoon Tino in November and the Cebu earthquake in September, underscoring its role as a contingency source for both locators and surrounding communities.

Lapu-Lapu Ciy Mayor Maria Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan said the investment highlights innovation in infrastructure that supports both economic zones and public utilities. / KOC