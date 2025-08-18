New doctors boost Lapu-Lapu hospital

The Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital is enhancing its medical services with the hiring of five new specialist doctors, a move that will both expand its care capabilities and address recent staff shortages.

The new physicians, whose appointments were officially signed by Mayor Cynthia “Cindi” Chan on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, are expected to boost the hospital’s capacity for emergency trauma care and complex surgical procedures including those for appendicitis, as well as gallbladder, thyroid, and breast cysts and tumors.

A key addition is the hospital’s first orthopedic doctor, a hire that will allow the facility to directly treat a wide range of musculoskeletal trauma, including injuries from the city’s increasing number of vehicular accidents.

The other new doctors specialize in obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, internal medicine, and general practice.

Mayor Chan officially signed the appointments of the five doctors on Monday, explaining that some are filling positions vacated by recent resignations, non-renewals, or terminations.

“Being a public doctor in a public hospital is a calling, it’s not because of money but your willingness to learn and serve the most needy,” said Chan.

Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital Administrator Lynart Omnes confirmed that the contract of one anesthesiologist was not renewed, while three physicians specializing in pediatrics, internal medicine, and general surgery resigned.

He added that one of the new hires is filling the position of an obstetrician who was terminated in February over allegations of mistreatment of an 18-year-old mother at the hospital.

The current administration is working to improve this by using the “Isumbong mo Mayor” team to gather and validate feedback from complainants, ensuring a balanced approach.

The mayor also acknowledged that her administration is working to address reported cases of “maltreatment” and other service-related issues, noting that some complaints involved long-time employees from the previous administration.

Omnes stated that the new doctors were carefully recommended and thoroughly screened by hospital officials.

With these five new doctors and three others hired earlier in 2025, the total number of physicians at the City District Hospital has now reached 42. DPC