New dress code at Basilica won’t hurt tourism, says official

THE new dress code at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño (Basilica), which will take effect on Oct. 1, 2024, is not expected to harm tourism, says a local tourism officer.

Meanwhile, the new dress code has sparked mixed reactions among devotees of Señor Sto. Niño.

The Basilica announced on Sunday, Sept. 1, that effective Oct. 1, it will “no longer provide shawls for all visitors.”

“To maintain the solemnity of our worship space, those arriving in attire deemed unsuitable for worship or who attempt to wear shawls rented outside the Basilica will be denied entry,” reads a portion of the statement.

A portion of the advisory also states that tourists are encouraged to avoid visiting the church on Fridays and Sundays unless they are planning to join in the liturgical services.

Tourism, devotees

Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who chairs the council’s Tourism Committee, told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Sunday that the new guidelines set by the Church will have no negative impact on the tourism sector.

Pesquera added that they will discuss and disseminate the new church guidelines with tour operators, to ensure that tourists are properly informed and guided of the new church policy.

“It is really the prerogative of the church to come up with guidelines to preserve the sacredness of the Basilica. I would say there is no problem,” she said.

“We will disseminate and discuss the information to all our tour operators to be properly advised on what to wear and not,” she added.

In a separate interview, Shantall Jane Librando, a devotee of Señor Santo Niño since 2013, said that she supports the new dress code as it will maintain the sanctity of the sacred place.

“I strongly agree and fully support the new dress code policy at the BMSN. As a devotee, I recognize the importance of maintaining the sanctity and reverence of such a sacred space,” said Librando in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Librando added that the guidelines are essential in promoting a more respectful, meaningful experience, and reverent atmosphere for all visitors to the religious location.

However, Janneth Alvarez (real name withheld) disagrees with the new dress code implementation as most churchgoers already dress appropriately and the church should adapt to the modern trends.

“I do not agree with the new dress code. As someone who regularly attends Sunday mass at the Basilica, I have observed that the majority of churchgoers dress appropriately,” she said.

“The only exception is the wearing of sleeveless tops. However, when women wear sleeveless tops, they usually pair them with something longer, which makes the overall look decent,” added Alvarez.

She said she does not see anything inappropriate about wearing ripped jeans, especially since there are many different styles of ripped jeans.

“As long as people dress modestly and with respect, there should be some room for personal choice,” she said.

Dress code

Both locals and tourists could wear collared blouses with sleeves, neckline tops with sleeves, polo shirts or collared shirts, t-shirts and long sleeve shirts.

Knee-length long skirts and dresses with sleeves, office wear or smart casual clothing and jeans or slacks are also acceptable.

For footwear, women are required to wear closed shoes or strapped sandals, while men must wear closed shoes or slide sandals.

Meanwhile, hats or caps, sando or any clothing without sleeves, tank tops, tubes, spaghetti straps, sleeveless with plunging necklines, racerbacks or barebacks, low-waist pants or ripped jeans, and any kind of short skirts and shorts are prohibited.

The 460th Fiesta Señor is four months away and is expected to be flocked with locals and tourists alike, increasing the number of Basilica’s daily visitors. / DPC