New drug personality nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City

A NEW drug personality was arrested in a buy-bust on A. Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, at 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Dennis Gorial Buenaventura alias Dencio, 29, from Sitio Mahayahay 1, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Taken from him were 10.25 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P69,700.

Major Eraño Regidor, the head of the Labangon Police Station, claims that Buenaventura is a novice drug dealer, with the majority of his customers being e-bike and three-wheeled passenger bicycle drivers.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)