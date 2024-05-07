New drug personality nabbed in Siquijor

A NEW drug personality was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Po-o, Lazi town, Siquijor around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The operation was carried out by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Siquijor Provincial Office that resulted in the arrest of Gaudencio Jumawan Jr., 45, a farmer from Barangay Campalanas of the said municipality.

Taken from him were three packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing one gram and valued at P6,800.

Po-o is one of the drug-cleared barangays in Siquijor. (AYB, TPT)