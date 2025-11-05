New essentials: Apps to keep you safe, informed, connected

When it comes to disaster preparedness, few tools are as powerful — or proudly Pinoy — as UP NOAH (University of the Philippines Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards).

The app tells you your flood risk down to your exact street, using satellite data, simulations and historical records. Color-coded warnings (red for high risk, orange for medium, and yellow for low) let you see what kind of danger your community faces.

But it doesn’t stop at floods. UP NOAH also maps landslide-prone zones, storm surge threats, and nearby critical facilities like hospitals and evacuation centers.

Available via web and iOS, UP NOAH’s data is powered by Filipino scientists from the UP Resilience Institute who ensure every alert comes from verified, science-based models, not random forecasts.

AidVocate: Bayanihan, digitized