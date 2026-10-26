New faces enter the ‘PBB’ house for Celebrity Collab 3.0

FROM a former K-pop idol to a beauty queen and rising talents, the newest batch of housemates is ready to take on life inside Bahay ni Kuya.

“Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0” premiered on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, bringing together 16 personalities from ABS-CBN and GMA Network for another season of challenges, unexpected friendships and life under one roof.

Among the celebrity housemates are actresses Mikee Quintos and Winwyn Marquez, “It’s Showtime” host Cianne Dominguez, former UNIS member Gehlee Dangca and content creators Anthony Constantino and Lans Nagal.

Winwyn, who won Reina Hispanoamericana in 2017, joins the competition alongside Mikee, known for her role in “Encantadia,” and Gehlee, who brings her experience as a K-pop idol to the reality show.

The lineup also includes Cebuano housemate Nathan Garcia, along with Robbie Jaworski, Bela Arcal, Ethan Benares, Calix Esguerra, Jeo Ong, Nicole Fortuna, Primo Alterado, Raheel Bhyria and Shea Valerio.

Actor Michael Sager has also joined the program’s hosting team, adding a new face to the show’s familiar mix of personalities.

The third edition follows two previous celebrity collaboration seasons that brought Kapuso and Kapamilya personalities together under one roof. / JAT S