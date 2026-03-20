New ferry service to link Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu this April

COMMUTERS traveling between Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities will soon have a faster way to beat the bridge traffic. A new passenger ferry service, the Gothong Seabus, is set to begin operations this April, offering a convenient and affordable alternative for thousands of daily travelers.

New way to travel

The service officially launched its vessel, the GT Express Uno, during a ceremony on March 18. Operated by Carlos A. Gothong Lines Inc. (Cagli), the ferry is scheduled to start its regular routes right after Holy Week.

Cagli President Calvin Boniface Gothong explained that the goal is to help residents save money and time. “Our target is to begin operations after Holy Week to support the city’s initiatives on connectivity and public transport. We want to help Mandaue residents lower their travel expenses so they can easily commute to Mactan,” Gothong said.

Making commuting affordable

To help families dealing with rising fuel prices, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has asked the company to lower the planned P35 fare to just P20.

Mayor Ouano described the ferry as a "timely intervention." He noted, “This is very appropriate at a time when fares, gasoline, and fuel prices are already high. This also provides an alternative that can help decongest traffic in both Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.”

Faster routes, better connections

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi Chan expressed her support for the project on social media, highlighting how the sea route creates a stronger link between the two cities.

“This development is a testament to what strong partnerships between local governments and the private sector can achieve,” Mayor Chan said. She added that the service does more than just move people; it helps the economy and tourism grow. There are even future plans to expand the routes to include places like Camotes.

How it will work

To make the trip even easier, the ferry service includes several convenient features for passengers:

Daily Schedule: The seabus will offer three trips from Mandaue in the morning and three return trips in the evening.

Free Shuttles: Free shuttle buses will pick up passengers from Parkmall, Mandaue City Hall, and Pacific Mall.

Pick-up Times: Two shuttle rounds are scheduled during the morning and evening rush hours.

Docking Locations: Shuttles will take passengers to the GT Ferry Wharf on Zuellig Avenue in Barangay Subangdaku. The ferry will then dock at the Muelle Osmeña Lighthouse in Lapu-Lapu City.

This new partnership between the government and the private sector marks a big step forward for local transportation. By moving commuters off the crowded bridges and onto the water, the Gothong Seabus promises a smoother, faster journey for everyone.