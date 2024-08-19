New firm cash in on booming eCommerce market

A NEW player is betting big on the country’s logistics industry capitalizing on the booming eCommerce market.

Flying Tigers Express, an air express courier service, made its debut in the logistics scene on Aug. 6, 2024. It is said to offer same-day and next-day door-to-door deliveries and provides customized solutions for enhanced supply chain efficiency.

Flying Tigers Express is delivering across 50 cities during its soft launch phase initially in Metro Cebu, Metro Manila, Davao del Sur, Bohol, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur.

The company said it aims to expand its reach to service every major city in the country later this year, doubling or even tripling its current coverage.

Flying Tigers Express’ launch was held during Symph’s monthly Tech Listens which gathered a diverse crowd of eCommerce entrepreneurs, online store owners, business professionals and consumers. The event, which carried the theme “Tech Listens: Flying Tigers Express on Accelerating Philippine eCommerce and Logistics,” served as a platform for industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to provide insights into the latest trends, technologies and strategies transforming logistics and eCommerce.

Symph is a software development company that specializes in custom software development, UI/UX design, AI Solutions and business strategy. Symph’s chief executive officer and founder Dave Overton is the chief technology officer of Flying Tigers Express.

The increasing demand for logistics is in line with the growing eCommerce industry, which heavily relies on cross-border shipments of goods.

A study by Google, Temasek and Bain & Co. projects the Philippines’ eCommerce sector will be worth $22 billion by 2025. / KOC