New fish port eyed

A NEW, modern fish port for Cebu City has been proposed to address sanitation and food safety issues at Pasil Fish Market, the city’s largest fish trading center.

The proposal was raised during a meeting among Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) head Alice Utlang, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 7 Director Mario Ruinata, and Pasil Market Administrator Nathaniel Chua.

The discussion was prompted by growing complaints that the water used for cleaning is sometimes sourced from a nearby coastal area often contaminated with waste.

Utlang said building a new facility is a better solution than rehabilitating the old one, which is surrounded by densely populated settlements.

Utlang said a new site would also avoid displacing residents and vendors.

Proposal

The plan is to put up a new fish landing facility under the South Road Properties flyover within the jurisdiction of Barangay Mambaling’s Bantay Dagat Commission.

The new facility would include a clean water source, proper drainage, and a wastewater treatment plant to ensure the sanitary handling of all fish catch.

Utlang said BFAR is considering a Public-Private Partnership scheme to fund the project.

She said the agency may begin pushing for the project next year.

A centralized landing site is also expected to improve inspection efficiency, strengthen food safety enforcement, and provide a cleaner environment for vendors and consumers.

Utlang admitted that sanitation is the most common violation in Pasil despite weekly cleanup drives initiated by the vendors.

Mayor Nestor Archival, who was briefed on the proposal, welcomed the idea and instructed the concerned offices to check the feasibility of the proposed site.

He also recommended reviewing the city’s budget for sewage treatment to complement the proposed project. / CAV