Cebu passes new FOI ordinance to give citizens easy access to public documents

RESIDENTS in Cebu Province will no longer face a maze of bureaucratic paperwork or guessing games when looking for information from their local government. The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has officially approved the Freedom of Information (FOI) Ordinance of 2026, titled the Cebu Provincial Government Offices Freedom of Information Ordinance of 2026. This major milestone opens up official records, budgets and public contracts to every Filipino citizen to boost public transparency and accountability.

Boosting transparency and accountability

Approved during its regular session on May 25, 2026, the new ordinance was authored by PB Member Malcolm Sanchez. He noted that allowing public access to official records will directly enhance the accountability of public officials, strengthen democratic systems and improve public services.

The policy applies to all offices, departments and government corporations under the Cebu Provincial Government. Meanwhile, component cities and municipalities are strongly urged to adopt similar measures.

Fast timelines and free digital access

To keep things moving efficiently, the policy sets strict processing deadlines based on how complicated the requested files are. Simple requests must be answered within three working days, while complex requests take seven working days. Highly technical files must be processed within 20 working days.

Digital copies sent via email or online links are completely free for everyone. While minor fees may apply for physical printing, indigent citizens are entirely exempt from these costs.

Exceptions, appeals and open rules

Public access can still be denied if the requested data involves national security, ongoing law enforcement investigations, bank secrecy, or personal details protected under the Data Privacy Act. However, requestors can contest a denial within 15 working days before a newly formed Provincial FOI Review Committee, which must resolve the appeal within 10 working days.

The ordinance also mandates the Provincial Government to regularly publish annual budgets, procurement plans and project updates on public websites and bulletin boards without waiting for requests. Officials who unjustifiably withhold public records will face administrative penalties under Civil Service rules, while those releasing data in good faith are protected from liability.

While the Philippines has implemented a national transparency policy since 2016, it only applied to national executive agencies, leaving a loophole that merely encouraged local governments to adopt a similar approach. This new local ordinance finally closes that gap.

Fighting misinformation

Cebu Province Public Information Officer Ainjeliz dela Torre Orong said the local policy serves a dual purpose of expanding access and safeguarding public discourse.

"The impact is transparency and easier access for the Cebuanos or individuals who are interested in public documents. They will not have a long waiting time and they will know where to go. The purpose is also to fight misinformation and fake news because we believe that if we provide the people with the right information, there is less tendency to share fake news," Orong said.

A new online request portal

Under the newly approved mechanism, citizens can request public documents online through a dedicated portal. The local platform will function similarly to the National Government's electronic FOI portal under the Presidential Communications Office.

Orong said that while applicants must declare their purpose when filing a request, the program remains purpose-blind.

"The portal will let people put what they need, what office or department they are requesting from and their purpose. The purpose, to clarify, is not the reason for a request to be declined because our FOI is purpose-blind. The purpose is there for tracking purposes only, but they can ask for anything as long as it is a public document," Orong said.

The portal will allow requestors to monitor the progress of their applications, which are bound by strict processing timelines aligned with Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

"They will know the status of their request because there is a three-day, seven-day and 20-day timeline depending on the complexity of the document they are asking for. At least they will know and they can track where their request is, if it was received, declined, or whatever," Orong said.

Building public trust

Sponsoring the measure, Sanchez said the policy serves as a foundation for genuine public engagement and institutional trust. He noted that making public documents accessible is essential to building an open, citizen-centered government.

"We see people coming here to the office asking where to go and who to approach just to get information. So we have this FOI, we have a procedure and mechanism on where Cebuanos should go, where to go and where to access files pertaining to some transactions, some records and projects," Sanchez said.

"Closer to the people, true transparency. So, through the ordinance we will bring back the people's trust in the government and give people access to documents pertaining to the programs and projects of the government. So, we really urge the Cebuanos to actively participate in governance," Sanchez said.

Next steps for implementation

Sanchez said the goal of the ordinance is to establish a Provincial Government that is transparent and responsive to the needs of the Cebuanos. Under the provisions of the ordinance, the Cebu Provincial Information Office has a 90-day period from its passage to formulate and release the detailed implementing rules and regulations.

The law takes effect 15 days after its full publication in a newspaper of general circulation and its posting in at least three public places across the province, including the official provincial website.

Local youth share relief and hope

For residents, the local law changes how they interact with the government by tearing down traditional barriers to public data. Young citizens living in the province said the arrival of this law brings a strong sense of relief and a practical way to guard public funds.

For KC Salaritan, a 21-year-old resident from Pinamungajan, the law gives voters the proof they need to know if they made the right choice during elections.

"In that way, people will see transparency regarding where their taxes go. They will have an assurance that their taxes are being used properly, so that their vote for that politician won't be wasted," Salaritan said.

Beyond tracking revenue, Renante Libores, a 21-year-old student from Talisay City, said the ordinance is a necessary remedy for an institution that has historically felt isolated from the community it serves.

"It’s very transparent because as a Filipino citizen, we really need transparency here in our institutions, especially at the Capitol. Because for me as a student here in Cebu City, the Capitol sometimes feels 'on and off' in terms of being reachable. So for the Capitol to transform and mandate this, it is nice and a good sign," Libores said.

Karol Tapere, a 21-year-old resident from San Fernando, said the ordinance makes it much easier for citizens to coordinate with provincial authorities by simplifying the paperwork required to obtain public records.

"For me, it is a good ordinance that was approved because, of course, for ordinary people, it will no longer be difficult to get information from the Capitol. Also, this will help people trust public officials, and the process of getting information will be faster," Tapere said.

By tearing down traditional barriers and launching a fast online tracking system, Cebu Province is closing a long-standing gap to bring true transparency closer to the community. This landmark ordinance not only simplifies access to public data but also empowers ordinary citizens to actively monitor public funds, participate in local governance, and build lasting institutional trust. / CDF, LUCRECE LAUSA, JASMINE VERGANTINOS, CNU INTERNS