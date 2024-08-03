New grade face ID woes

FOR many college graduates, the day of graduation is a significant milestone, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

However, as these fresh graduates step into the professional world, they are confronted with unexpected challenges, particularly in obtaining valid identification documents necessary for employment.

Kim Tundag, a fresh graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from Benedicto College, exemplifies this struggle.

Tundag’s journey into the workforce began with excitement, but he quickly met obstacles when attempting to secure essential IDs such as the Social Security System (SSS) and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

The process of obtaining these IDs is far from straightforward. At the SSS office, long queues are a common sight, exacerbated by unpredictable weather conditions.

“Wala ko kasabot bitaw sa ani nga system nila, magkuha og valid ID’s pero pangitaan pud og valid ID’s kay another proof of identity,” Tundag told SunStar Cebu, expressing confusion over the requirement.

(I really don’t understand their system, they require valid IDs but also ask for another valid ID as proof of identity.)

Inside the SSS office, the situation is equally challenging. The overwhelming number of individuals seeking assistance results in rushed explanations from the staff, leaving many confused about the registration or loan processes.

This lack of detailed guidance often makes the time and effort spent waiting in line feel wasted.

The financial burden also weighs heavily on new graduates. For instance, the rising monthly premiums for PhilHealth add another layer of difficulty for those yet to secure employment.

Vence Arlou Mante, a fresh graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Holy Name University, expressed the same sentiments.

While he has not yet started working, he has begun the process of obtaining his IDs.

“It’s a hassle for us to obtain an ID when we’re asked for an existing ID, but thankfully I have a National ID,” Mante said, highlighting the redundancy and inconvenience in the system.

To obtain an SSS ID, documents such as a birth certificate, baptismal certificate, school or company ID, and police clearance are required, similar to the requirements for PhilHealth, according to their websites.

Despite these challenges, the determination to secure these IDs remains strong, as they are crucial for job applications and other official purposes. / CAV