New hermano, hermana mayores to lead fiesta

AS SINULOG festivities begin, religious communities continue the tradition of selecting the grand event’s Hermano and Hermana Mayores — lay leaders tasked with sponsoring and organizing church fiestas.

Rooted in the Spanish colonial era’s cofradías (brotherhoods), these roles are filled through volunteering, nomination by parish leaders, or family tradition.

These leaders provide critical financial and logistical support for the religious celebrations, ensuring the continuity of community devotion.

For the 461st Fiesta Señor celebration this 2026, businessman Edgar Mary Sarmiento and his wife, Jennifer Helen Weigel-Sarmiento, have been named as the Hermano and Hermana Mayores of the celebration.

Their duties include organizing religious events, providing financial support and representing the community throughout the celebration.

Origin

In its website, the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño describes the devotion to the Santo Niño as dating back to 1565, when the Spaniards returned to Cebu and rediscovered the sacred image.

That same year, a confraternity was established in honor of the Santo Niño to promote the devotion, with Spanish explorer Miguel López de Legazpi serving as its first Hermano Mayor.

Originally known as the Cofradía del Santísimo Nombre de Jesús, the group was canonically re-established in 1933 as the Cofradía del Santo Niño de Cebu.

Since then, the Hermano and Hermana Mayores have played a central role in the annual Fiesta Señor celebrations.

While Sinulog is widely known for its grand street parade and vibrant cultural dances, the Hermano and Hermana Mayores center on the heart of the festival — the Church’s events that pay tribute to the Holy Child Jesus.

This year’s theme is “In Santo Niño, We Are One,” which emphasizes unity in Christ through faith and shared devotion. / DPC