GOKONGWEI-BACKED Nustar Resort and Casino expects an improvement in Cebu’s tourism and hospitality market in 2027 as it prepares to open its third hotel in February, adding 360 rooms to its existing capacity.

Nustar Hotels general manager Udo Wittich said the industry could see better business conditions in the second and third quarters of 2027, supported by additional international flights, tourism activities and Cebu’s meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) market.

“Nothing is meant to last forever. So you have to have an optimistic outlook, but at the same time realistically,” Wittich said.

The outlook comes amid challenges facing the tourism sector, partly due to tensions in the Middle East. Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay earlier said visitor arrivals could remain relatively flat, at 6.48 million, as recorded last year.

Department of Tourism data showed arrivals from January to August rose by 0.8 percent to 4.42 million from 4.38 million a year earlier. Cebu Province, meanwhile, recorded nearly 1.15 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months, up 8.6 percent year on year.

Grand Summit opening

Nustar will soft-open Grand Summit on Feb. 23, 2027, ahead of its full opening on May 8, coinciding with the integrated resort’s fifth anniversary.

The 360-room property will bring the resort’s total accommodation capacity to at least 960 rooms across Nustar Hotel, Fili Hotel and Grand Summit.

Wittich said the hotel would initially open 50 rooms across two floors, with the remaining rooms and facilities rolled out in stages as staff training and operational preparations are completed.

Grand Summit will target the upper-upscale market, offering more accessible rates than the resort’s two existing hotels.

Nustar vice president for marketing Vincent Fajarda said Nustar Hotel serves the ultra-luxury segment, while Fili Hotel caters to luxury travelers, including families. Grand Summit will offer smaller rooms at lower rates, targeting leisure travelers, business guests and convention participants.

More facilities planned

Nustar is also developing the Grand Theater, an approximately 1,800-seat venue for concerts, theatrical productions and other performances. Its opening is tentatively scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027 or the first quarter of 2028.

Fajarda said the theater would accommodate productions usually staged in Metro Manila.

Other planned facilities include a recreation and wellness park on the resort’s fifth floor, featuring a wave rider, splash areas and other water attractions, as well as a rooftop restaurant. Guests of all three hotels will have access to the recreational facilities, Wittich said.

Hiring for expansion

The hotel opening is expected to generate additional jobs, with the company prioritizing applicants from Cebu City and neighboring localities.

Fajarda said Nustar recently held a job fair and was arranging employee transportation, including shuttle services covering Minglanilla, Talisay City and Mandaue City.

Wittich said the resort was satisfied with the performance of its two existing hotels, noting that weekend occupancy remained strong and rooms sometimes became limited during peak periods. He did not disclose occupancy figures.

Nustar currently operates more than 20 restaurants across the property and is positioning its range of facilities and entertainment offerings as a key draw for guests beyond accommodation alone. / KOC