New logistics facility to boost Balamban economy

HOMEGROWN logistics firm Prestige Warehousing and Logistics is investing in a new facility at West Cebu Estate, strengthening Balamban’s emergence as a logistics and industrial hub while supporting the rapid growth of the Philippines’ logistics sector.

In a statement, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates said the logistics firm recently secured a 1.2-hectare lot inside the industrial township, becoming the estate’s latest locator as it expands its domestic footprint and builds stronger logistics capabilities for international clients.

The planned facility will support distribution and supply chain services for customers in the Philippines and the United States while generating new jobs and economic activity in Balamban and nearby communities.

Balamban has increasingly attracted investments due to its strategic location along Cebu’s industrial corridor and its proximity to key shipping routes in the Visayas. Industrial estates such as West Cebu Estate have helped transform the municipality into a growing center for manufacturing, shipbuilding, and logistics.

Growing e-commerce

The expansion comes as the Philippine logistics industry continues to grow alongside the country’s expanding economy and e-commerce sector.

The Philippine logistics sector is seeing sustained expansion, fueled by strong domestic consumption, ongoing infrastructure development, and the rapid growth of online commerce. Industry estimates valued the country’s logistics market at more than $55 billion in 2024, with steady annual growth projected through the end of the decade.

E-commerce remains a key growth driver, with the sector expected to exceed $28 billion in 2025. The surge in online transactions is boosting demand for efficient fulfillment services, real-time tracking, and reliable nationwide delivery networks.

Industry groups have also projected continued expansion as businesses invest in modern warehousing, cold chain facilities, and last-mile delivery systems to support supply chains across the archipelago.

Developed by the Aboitiz Group, West Cebu Estate offers a managed industrial environment backed by the group’s infrastructure and utilities ecosystem, enabling locators to scale operations efficiently.

The addition of this new locator highlights rising investments by Filipino logistics companies in modern warehousing and supply chain infrastructure — a trend that supports regional economic activity while improving the movement of goods across the country’s island economy. / KOC