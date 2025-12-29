New LTFRB 7 director assumes post

NEWLY installed Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 Director Eugenio Ibo Jr. has pledged to prioritize convenience and quality service after officially assuming office on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

In an interview, Ibo said his appointment by Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, which took effect immediately, was unexpected as he had neither applied for nor anticipated the position.

He said he will prioritize key initiatives under the Public Transport Modernization Program including the service contracting program, fuel subsidy and other related programs that align with the agency’s mandate to regulate public land transportation.

He aims to provide quality service to all commuters, CPC (certificate of public convenience) holders and operators, while also prioritizing government’s “Libreng Sakay” program and the enforcement of the “anti-sardinas” policy, LTFRB’s public safety and crowd-control measure to prevent overcrowding in public transportation.

Ibo vowed to work with operators to ensure driver discipline and encourage commuters to report any violations to the agency to strengthen rule enforcement.

A certified public accountant, Ibo has been with the agency for 25 years holding key positions such as financial analyst and transportation development officer.

He said his extensive technical experience and long tenure may have been the factors that determined his appointment.

Ibo succeeds Eduardo Montealto Jr., who had served as regional director from 2018 to 2025.

In earlier reports, Montealto said the decision to replace him was not politically motivated and he had anticipated it after his long service. He added that his term was free from any corruption or misconduct. / DPC