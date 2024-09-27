New mayor to review controversial quarry project

NEWLY sworn-in Sibonga town Mayor Mariano Laude, who succeeded the late Lionel Bacaltos, who died from a heart attack, said he would review the controversial proposed cement manufacturing plant, pier, and quarry project in the town.

Sworn in as the town’s top executive during a mayoral succession on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, Laude told SunStar Cebu that he will thoroughly review all ongoing projects in the town left by Bacaltos to ensure they provide the “maximum benefit to the community,” including the controversial projects of Bayan Cement Producers (Bayan Cement).

“Actually, now that I’m the mayor of Sibonga, I really need to carefully review and assess the current situation. It’s quite challenging to immediately implement changes in our area because there might be some issues that could arise. Let’s thoroughly review all the ongoing projects to ensure they bring the most benefit to our town, and let’s continue to push for them,” Laude said.

Despite the council’s approval of a resolution allowing Bayan Cement to proceed with its proposed projects in its third and final reading on July 2, 2024—with six affirmative and only four negative votes—Laude said that he will review the project and seek comments from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

“Mao na akong mensahe gyud kay naa man gyuy ni-oppose ato. Akoa, as a new mayor sa Sibonga, kay maigo raman gyud ni og nine months. For the benefit of the people, mo-review sa gyud ko,” Laude said.

(That’s really my message because there were indeed some who opposed it. As the new mayor of Sibonga, I only have about nine months. For the benefit of the people, I will really review it.)

“Ipaagi lang pud nako sa MGB nga angay ba gyud siyang tukuran og semento (I will also coordinate with the MGB to see if it is really appropriate to construct a cement plant),” Laude added.

As the presiding officer during the hearing, Laude said he could not accurately assess the site’s actual status because only representatives from Bayan Cement were able to present the project.

He said that now, as mayor, he will review the site to determine if the construction is feasible.

“I will not yet say no or yes because it’s difficult if I will check the project,” Laude said in Cebuano.

In SunStar Cebu’s previous report, Ramon Paul Ponce Pananganan, one of the councilors who voted “no,” said in a privileged speech that development should meet the needs of the present generation “without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

The proposed project includes a 16-hectare cement plant area with a crushing plant in Barangay Sabang, a 410.47-hectare mining claim area in Barangays Sabang, Mangyan, and Candaguit, and a 2.2-hectare pier area in Sabang.

The project’s cost ranges from P10 billion to P15 billion.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that residents of Sabang have raised concerns about the project, such as prioritizing local employment, air pollution, possible landslides, and the impact on water sources and livelihoods like fisheries and farming.

2025 polls

Laude also announced his intention to run for mayor in the May 2025 elections after he was sworn in as the new local chief executive during the succession ceremony.

He stressed that Bacaltos has been a good leader of the town, and during his second term as mayor, it has helped the residents of Sibonga.

“What I can assure is to serve the people well. I will continue the good service of what Mayor Leonil Bacaltos has started and that the people really accepted his good service,” Laude said.

Laude started his political career as a municipal councilor for nine years. In 2022, he ran for vice mayor unopposed.

“My goal is improving the well-being of Sibonga, which is why I ran for councilor and supported the mayor (Bacaltos),” Laude said.

“Kaalyado mi. Wala mi problema (we are an alliance. We don’t have problems with each other), he added.

With only eight months left to serve his constituents in Sibonga, Laude assured them that he would fulfill his new role.

First Councilor Joel Ponce succeeded Laude as the new vice mayor of Sibonga and was also sworn into office on Friday.