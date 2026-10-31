New mobile clinics target isolated Cebu communities

CEBU Province is set to deploy a new mobile clinic equipped with laboratory and diagnostic services to communities with limited access to healthcare, according to Cebu Province health consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan.

Catalan said on her Facebook page on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, that the 20-foot mobile clinic is the first of its kind acquired under the administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

The mobile unit is equipped with a chest X-ray machine, a fully automated blood chemistry analyzer, a five-part hematology analyzer, an electrocardiogram (ECG), an ultrasound and mammography equipment.

Closer to communities

Catalan said combining these services in one mobile unit would allow the Provincial Government to bring more diagnostic services closer to geographically isolated and underserved communities. She said the initiative is intended to reduce the burden on residents who have to travel to access medical tests and consultations.

“Bringing health services closer can help ease that burden and support earlier assessment, timely testing, and appropriate referral and follow-up,” Catalan said.

Deployment plans

She said the Province plans to coordinate with municipalities and local health teams in determining where the mobile clinic will be deployed, particularly in communities facing greater barriers to health care access.

The mobile clinic will also be used to help facilitate Philhealth Yakap registration, which Catalan said would allow residents to connect with primary health care services beyond the mobile clinic’s outreach activities.

Equal access

Catalan said access to essential health care should not depend on where a person lives or the cost of traveling to a health facility.

The Provincial Government has yet to provide further details on the mobile clinic’s operations, including its deployment schedule and the specific municipalities that will be prioritized during each outreach activity.

Awaiting statement

SunStar Cebu sought a statement from Cebu Province Hospital Office head Sheila Faciol on Thursday, Oct. 29, regarding the mobile clinic.

Faciol said it would be better for Governor Baricuatro, who is currently in South Korea to attend the Inter-Island Tourism Policy Forum, to be interviewed first before she gives a statement on the matter. / CDF