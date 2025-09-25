New modern weighbridge station opens at CSCR to curb overloaded trucks

A MODERN weighbridge station has been completed at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) to curb overloaded trucks, safeguard vital road infrastructure, and improve overall motorist safety.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and officials of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) led the blessing of the facility on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The multi-million-peso investment was funded by CCLEC as part of its commitment to safer and more efficient road use in Cebu City.

Archival said the weighbridge station is strategically located before the CSCR viaduct and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to prevent road damage and minimize accidents caused by overloading.

“Protecting these vital links is not only a matter of convenience. It is a matter of ensuring its long-term integrity and, more importantly, the safety of our people who rely on these roads daily,” he said.

From January to August 2025, the Cebu City South Road Properties Patrol Group recorded 436 disabled vehicles, including large trucks and trailers, many of which were linked to overloading.

Officials said the weighbridge will help reduce such incidents that often cause traffic congestion and delays.

The weighbridge station is expected to be operational before the year ends.

The project also reinforces Republic Act 8794, or the Anti-Overloading Act of the Philippines, which prohibits trucks and trailers from carrying axle loads above 13,500 kilograms. Violators face fines equivalent to 25 percent of their Motor Vehicle User’s Charge.

Archival emphasized that the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will take the lead in implementing the law with the aid of 14 traffic enforcers deputized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to apprehend violators.

“It is the responsibility of our CCTO to strictly enforce our national and local traffic laws and maximize the use of this facility,” Archival added.

CCLEC President and General Manager Allan Alfon said a weighbridge station has also been built on the Cordova side of the expressway, and both facilities will soon be operational.

“These weighbridge stations, once in operation, will be a new addition to our services, vital in providing safer and more comfortable travel experience for our CCLEX motorists,” Alfon said.

The facility is equipped with Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) technology using Lineas quartz sensors, which allow real-time measurement of wheel and axle loads without requiring vehicles to stop.

Overloaded trucks flagged by the system are redirected to static weighing stations for verification.

The WIM system is integrated into CCLEX’s traffic management platform, powered by Indra Philippines, a highway technology solutions provider.

CCLEX, which links mainland Cebu through Cebu City’s South Road Properties to Cordova town in Mactan, is operated by CCLEC, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the country’s largest toll road concessionaire.

MPTC, a member of the MVP Group of Companies, has also expanded toll operations in Vietnam and Indonesia. (CAV)