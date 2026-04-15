New mom Capadocia advances to National Open’s Round of 16

MANILA – Marian Capadocia eliminated fourth seed Kaye Ann Emana, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, to reach the Round of 16 in the Philta Women’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Malate.

Capadocia, playing in her first tournament after giving birth, will next face Yuki Madrio, who defeated No. 14 Amelia Baulite, 6-4, 6-0.

“It’s good to be back. And I love the pressure, being a mom while playing, it’s really good, especially my baby is watching. So it’s good inspiration for me,” said Capadocia, who secured a record 10 singles title at the 2024 Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open.

Philippine Tennis Academy bets Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo also moved to the next round of the event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The top-seeded Madis demolished Avemaria Policarpio, 6-0, 6-0, to forge a third-round meeting with No. 15 Bea Gomez, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over May Bautista.

Second seed Aludo, on the other hand, clobbered Althea Azures, 6-0, 6-0, to advance against No. 13 Mekaela Vicencio, who won over Mary Basas, 6-1, 6-1.

Other seeded players also advanced.

Third seed Tiffany Nocos drubbed Dyeinah Olalo, 6-1, 6-0, and will face No. 16 Lourianne Jallorina, who outplayed Mary Natano, 6-4, 6-4.

Fifth seed Angeline Alcala rallied past Kaye Muztaza, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, to set up a match against No. 10 Jayden Ballado, a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Sophia Opoc.

Sixth seed Elizabeth Abarquez downed Shiloh Cruz, 6-1, 6-1, and will take on Paula Ysabelle Uy, who beat Nealen Ras, 6-1, 6-2.

Seventh seed Mica Emana conquered Khalila Imalay, 6-3, 6-4, to arrange a clash with No. 11 Annika Diwa, who won over Remedios Del, 6-1, 6-2.

Eighth seed Althea Faye Ong waylaid Geryline Reside, 6-0, 6-0, and will face Joana Peña, who blanked Ava Banson, 6-0, 6-0. / PNA