New monthly airfare index proposed to help travelers track ticket prices

HAVE you ever wondered if the flight you’re booking is actually a good deal or just overpriced? To help travelers find out, the government is pushing for a new way to make airline pricing clear and fair for everyone. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco announced a proposal on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, to publish a monthly airfare price index. This tool would let the public easily track and compare ticket costs for different destinations across the country.

Why airfare costs are a major concern High ticket prices are currently the "chief" concern for people traveling within the Philippines. The Department of Tourism (DOT) says these costs act as a barrier that prevents people from exploring the country. While the DOT promotes beautiful spots, the actual cost of the flights is managed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB). The government is now working together to make sure travel remains affordable.

Protecting your wallet

A regular price index would act as a shield for your budget. By making price trends public, the government hopes to:

• Protect passengers from excessive pricing.

• Help travelers make better-informed decisions.

• Hold airlines accountable to "price ceilings" (maximum allowed prices). “We insisted on the part of the Department of Tourism na nararapat lang po na magkaroon tayo ng (to have a) monthly publication of price index sa (for) air fares,” Frasco said during the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Major airlines agree to lower top fares

There is already progress in bringing costs down. Following meetings in 2025, three major airlines agreed to change how they charge for seats. These carriers committed to removing their two highest "price tiers." This means the most expensive tickets previously offered will be eliminated, providing relief for passengers who have to fly during busy peak seasons.

The role of connectivity

Secretary Frasco noted that prices aren't high everywhere. Destinations with many flights and strong competition usually have better deals. Cebu is a great example of this. Because the province has at least 12 international flights and strong connections, the high volume of travel helps keep prices stable and accessible for everyone.

Looking ahead

The next step depends on how quickly the CAB and DOTr can launch the index and enforce the new price rules. Travelers are waiting to see if these changes will lead to more affordable vacations in the near future. “We are hopeful that with the quick action of the CAB and with our coordination with the DOTr mabibigyan po to ng solusyon (a solution will be provided),” Frasco said. / DPC