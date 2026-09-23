New movement targets online child exploitation

A NEW multi-sector movement has been launched in Cebu to combat online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, bringing police, government agencies, academe and lawmakers together.

The Cybershield Against Sexual Exploitation (Case) Movement was formally launched by a nongovernment organization with support from government agencies as authorities continue efforts to prevent children from being victimized through online platforms and to identify those responsible.

Key officials attended the launch including Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, deputy PNP chief for administration; PNP Anti-Cyber Crime Group chief Col. Jay Guillermo; representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Justice and academe; and Cebu Third District Rep. Karen Hope Flores-Garcia.

Emerging digital threats

Guillermo did not provide figures on Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (Osaec) cases but said such incidents have occurred in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu.

A study conducted by the International Justice Mission cited by the House of Representatives, estimated that nearly 500,000 Filipino children were trafficked in 2022 to produce child sexual exploitation materials.

For Central Visayas, DSWD 7 reported seven Osaec cases from January to June 2026, involving five female and two male victims.

Among the cases handled by the PNP Anti-Cyber Crime Group are the unauthorized distribution of nude photos online. Guillermo said some victims are women whose social media accounts have been compromised by criminals.

Computer Science student Wence dela Fuente of the University of the Philippines Cebu said cybercriminals are also using increasingly sophisticated methods, including artificial intelligence, to facilitate cyberattacks.

He said criminals create fake dating applications to scam users and may exploit vulnerabilities when people connect their devices to unsecured or compromised networks.

Dela Fuente also warned that digitally manipulated images can be used to place one person’s face on another person’s nude photograph.

“And it’s very, very scary and it’s very easy to access AI to demolish things,” said Dela Fuente.

Multi-sector collaboration

Banac welcomed the formation of the Case Movement, saying it would strengthen the PNP’s efforts against the online sexual exploitation and abuse of women and children.

“The Case Movement now being launched providing multiply effect to the active community support in police operations, the PNP looks forward to a stronger and more aggressive campaign against online exploitation of women and children,” said Banac.

Veteran lawyer Orlando Salatandre urged lawmakers to pass legislation imposing life imprisonment on people convicted of exploiting or victimizing children online.

The National Bureau of Investigation has previously raised concerns about cases involving foreign nationals who allegedly entice Filipinos, including minors, to send nude photographs and videos, particularly when the perpetrators are based overseas.

Authorities have called for stronger mechanisms to identify and monitor offenders operating abroad and prevent them from victimizing children in the Philippines. / AYB