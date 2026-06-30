New NBI 7 chief vows intensified anti-corruption drive

NEWLY installed National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas (NBI 7) Director Dominador Cimafranca has vowed to intensify the agency’s campaign against public corruption and other major crimes as he officially assumed office on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, June 30, Cimafranca said his top priorities include the aggressive investigation of cases involving public corruption, agricultural smuggling, dangerous drugs, cybercrime, vape regulation violations, intellectual property rights violations, environmental law offenses, organized crime, white-collar crimes, and crimes affecting national security.

“Upon formally assuming office, I wish to inform the public and our stakeholders that one of my foremost tasking priorities given by higher ups will be the vigorous investigation of cases under our jurisdiction. Our mandate is clear: to uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of citizens, and ensure accountability across all sectors,” said Cimafranca.

“We will ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be served,” Cimafranca added.

He said NBI 7 has also been directed to strengthen coordination with local academic institutions to help keep schools as peace zones.

An information campaign targeting students, teachers, and parents is set to roll out in July 2026.

Cimafranca succeeded lawyer Jose Ermie Monsanto, who has been reassigned to the Negros Island Region. (DPC)