New OFW lounge opens at MCIA

A LOUNGE for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) formally opened at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Friday, June 26, 2026, providing OFWs with a dedicated facility offering comfort, government services and travel assistance before their flights.

The facility is a project of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. (Acac).

Its inauguration was led by DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Owwa Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, Acac general manager Ricia Montejo, MCIAA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Julius Neri Jr., Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan and Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano, who represented Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

Caunan said the newly opened facility is the country’s third international OFW Lounge, following those at NAIA Terminals 1 and 3.

The lounge can accommodate up to 80 OFWs and offers free food and drinks, comfortable resting areas, free Wi-Fi, charging stations and assistance desks for various OFW-related concerns.

It also houses Owwa frontline services, including membership registration and renewal, Owwa E-Card issuance and other welfare and social protection programs, allowing OFWs to conveniently access government services while waiting for their flights.

Cacdac said the DMW and Owwa continue to strengthen their collaboration to provide more accessible and responsive assistance to OFWs through integrated services.

He explained that OFWs, whether arriving or departing, may access government assistance through the agencies’ coordinated efforts, including medical and financial assistance when needed.

Meanwhile, Caunan said the facility uses a real-time monitoring system through QR codes, allowing OFWs to scan upon entry and exit while enabling Owwa to monitor the number of users inside the lounge. She added that eligible OFWs may also process their Owwa E-Cards while using the facility.

“The least we can do is to make sure they feel valued before they even board a plane,” Caunan said.

Representing the private sector, Montejo described the lounge as a tribute to the sacrifices and contributions of OFWs.

“The space belongs to you — for your tears, your sweat and the immense pride you bring to our country,” Montejo said.

Neri expressed gratitude to the government agencies and private partners behind the project and reaffirmed MCIAA’s commitment to supporting programs that benefit OFWs.

“I assure you of 101 percent support from MCIAA,” Neri said.

The launch also marked Owwa’s partnership with SSP Mactan Cebu, granting Owwa E-Card holders exclusive dining and retail discounts at participating establishments within MCIA, further expanding the benefits available to OFWs. / Sheryn Mae Sinoy, UV Intern