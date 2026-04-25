New ordinance seeks to clear overhead wires

CEBU City may soon adopt a sweeping infrastructure reform aimed at eliminating tangled overhead wires and dangerous clusters of utility poles following the filing of a proposed Single-Pole Ordinance at the City Council.

Authored by Councilor Alvin Arcilla, the measure seeks to institutionalize a coordinated system for the installation, maintenance and regulation of aerial utility lines across the city covering power, telecommunications, internet and cable services.

The proposal underscores long-standing public safety concerns caused by disorganized utility infrastructure, including low-lying cables, “spaghetti wires” and poles erected in close proximity to one another. The ordinance notes that these obstruct public spaces, pose risks to motorists and pedestrians and contribute to urban blight.

Consolidation

At the core of the proposal is a single-pole policy that mandates that only one utility pole be allowed in a specific location with a required minimum spacing of 30 meters from other poles unless an exemption is granted. Existing “clustered poles,” defined as multiple poles installed within five meters of each other, will be consolidated into a single “dominant pole” identified based on safety, elevation and engineering standards. All wires and attachments from excess poles must be transferred and the redundant poles removed.

To ensure centralized management, the ordinance designates the Visayan Electric Company as the city’s primary pole authority. Visayan Electric will be responsible for maintaining and upgrading poles to support multiple utility attachments as well as overseeing the removal of dangling or hazardous wires. However, the proposal emphasizes that the designation does not grant Visayan Electric exclusive rights but mandates non-discriminatory access, requiring that all utility and telecommunications companies be allowed to use the dominant poles under fair and reasonable terms provided they comply with safety and engineering standards.

Safety

The measure also addresses the proliferation of “dead wires” or unused and abandoned cables, which utility companies will be required to remove. Firms must submit periodic clean-up and compliance plans that prioritize areas posing immediate danger to the public. All aerial installations must maintain a vertical clearance of at least 18 feet and adhere to structured, organized configurations to prevent entanglement and irregular setups.

The proposed ordinance also calls for the creation of a technical infrastructure committee that will serve as the implementing and regulatory body to oversee enforcement, identify dominant poles and coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure that roadworks and infrastructure projects do not compromise required clearances. Utility companies will be given a three-year compliance period to fully implement the changes, although installations deemed hazardous must be corrected immediately.

Violations will carry penalties including a rectification period of three days upon notice. Failure to comply will result in a fine of P500 per pole per day along with possible suspension of permits and administrative sanctions. In cases where public safety is at risk, the City may also pursue civil or criminal action.

If enacted, the ordinance is expected to significantly transform Cebu City’s skyline by reducing visual clutter, improving infrastructure coordination and addressing persistent safety risks tied to overhead utility systems. / CAV