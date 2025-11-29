New Pacquiao era begins as Jimuel turns pro

EMMANUEL Pacquiao Jr. follows the footsteps of his legendary father, Manny Pacquiao, as he turns pro on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 (PH time).

Pacquiao Jr. will be fighting a four-rounder against fellow newcomer Brendan Lally at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, USA, in an event promoted by his father.

Pacquiao Jr. has been fighting in the amateur ranks since 2022. He won his first five bouts before going on a four-fight slump. Pacquiao Jr. won his last amateur bout via unanimous decision against Patrick Reyes last April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao Jr., also known as Jimuel, finished with an amateur record of 6-4.

Pacquiao Jr. already has a half-brother that’s making waves in the pro ranks - Eman Bacosa.

Lally is a former collegiate boxing champion at the University of Illinois. He is an English teacher at the Hyde Park Academy.

Also seeing action in the same show is former world title challenger Garen Diagan.

Diagan faces American prospect Alexis Alvarado in a six-rounder.

Diagan is currently on a slump, losing four of his last five bouts.

Diagan fought for a world title in 2012. He lost to Oscar Collazo by a sixth-round stoppage in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight title fight in Puerto Rico.

Since his first career loss, Alvarado has been a winner of five of his last six contests. He is coming off a majority draw with David Vargas.

Diagan is 10-7-1 with five knockouts, while Alvarado is 8-1-1 with five knockouts. / EKA