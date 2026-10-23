New PBB house draws criticism

The new “Bahay ni Kuya” has drawn criticism from netizens, with some joking that it resembles a lottery outlet or a small eatery.

The reactions stem from its yellow color and front design, which some said looked like a dining establishment.

Others even joked about the prices of pares and other food items.

However, some netizens speculated that Kuya may have deliberately chosen the design to attract public attention.

The full interior of the house has yet to be revealed. It is currently located at the Gina Lopez Building along Mother Ignacia Avenue, within the ABS-CBN compound.

The new Bahay ni Kuya is scheduled to open on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. / TRC S