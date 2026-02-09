New pedestrian overpass approved for Cebu South Coastal Road

THE Cebu City Council’s infrastructure committee has given the green light to build a new pedestrian overpass at the South Road Properties (SRP). This project aims to make crossing the busy Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) much safer for residents and visitors.

Safety and design requirements

While the committee supports the project, they have asked for specific changes to ensure the overpass stays useful for years to come. One major requirement is to increase the height of the bridge.

Instead of the original 5.6 meters, the committee wants the bridge to be at least 6 meters high. This extra space ensures that if the road is repaved or raised in the future, tall trucks and vehicles can still pass underneath safely.

Built for everyone

The plan isn't just about a simple bridge. To make sure everyone can use it, the committee is requiring several features:

Elevators: These will help senior citizens, people with disabilities (PWDs), and other vulnerable users cross easily.

Safety signs: Advance warning signs and safety devices will be installed to alert drivers.

Maintenance Plan: A clear plan must be in place to show who is responsible for keeping the overpass clean and working.

A team effort

This project is a collaboration between the government and the private sector. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will handle the construction.

To provide enough space for the bridge, Robinsons Land Corporation has agreed to let the government use 143 square meters of its property. Meanwhile, the City will provide about 237 square meters of public land for the project.

What happens next?

The project has already been reviewed by the SRP Governing Board and is seen as a key part of the city's long-term growth. Once the bridge is finished, the DPWH will turn it over to Cebu City for daily operation and upkeep.

Infrastructure Committee Chair Edgardo Labella II noted that the overpass is a big win for the community. "The proposed pedestrian overpass will significantly enhance the safety and accessibility for residents and visitors," he said.

Before construction begins, the final engineering designs must be signed by Mayor Nestor Archival and officially approved by the City Council. (CAV)