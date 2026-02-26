New perks for visitors in Cebu towns

THE Cebu Provincial Government has launched a new incentive program to increase overnight stays in towns outside major cities, aiming to spread tourism income and strengthen local economies across the province.

At the center of Cebu’s 2026 tourism roadmap is the Cebu Tourism Incentive Program. It seeks to encourage organized group tours, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice), and large travel groups across the province’s 51 local government units.

Under the program, tour operators who bring guests to stay at least one night in participating towns will receive support from the provincial government. These include airport reception services, welcome kits for guests, and cultural performances in selected destinations.

The incentives depend on the number of visitors brought to partner towns.

Provincial Tourism head Rowena Lu Montecillo said the program marks a shift from city-focused tourism to countryside development.

“This ensures that growth remains inclusive and community-driven,” Montecillo said during the launching of the 2026 International Travel Festival. “By encouraging overnight stays in our municipalities, we are directly supporting local jobs, small enterprises, and community-based tourism initiatives.”

Spreading economic gains

She said the program is open to accredited tour operators and other tourism stakeholders willing to promote Cebu’s 51 towns through joint marketing and tour packages.

By requiring at least one overnight stay, the province aims to ensure tourism earnings go directly to local hotels, restaurants, transport providers, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The move also aims to increase the average length of stay of visitors, a key measure of tourism revenue growth.

While Cebu City and Mactan remain the main gateways, she said the future growth lies in linking travel routes across northern and southern Cebu. This will allow tourists to explore emerging destinations beyond established urban centers.

The incentive program supports Cebu’s broader tourism master plan, which includes theme-based routes and clustered destinations to promote multi-stop travel.

Montecillo, who is Central Visayas’ former tourism director, said the initiative could help tour operators cope with rising costs in transport, promotions, and marketing. By covering part of the reception and promotional expenses, the provincial government reduces the cost of including emerging towns in tour packages.

The program will also strengthen services at the airport information desk to guide arriving travelers and ensure smooth coordination with operators.

Focus on group travel and Mice

Beyond leisure trips, the Cebu Tourism Incentive Program provides support for organized group tours, large-scale travel movements, Mice, and special events that generate hotel room bookings and local spending.

The program also includes coordinated marketing efforts with private partners and operational support to ensure smooth handling of visitors.

By aligning incentives with marketing campaigns and tour packaging, the province aims to increase visitor arrivals while spreading economic benefits beyond key urban hubs.

Digital Push

Alongside the incentive program, Montecillo said Cebu is also speeding up digital efforts to improve destination visibility and trip planning.

Plans include upgrading the province’s official tourism website, launching an integrated online booking platform, and creating a digital advertising virtual map covering all 51 municipalities.

The virtual map aims to make travel planning easier and increase visibility for tourism partners

and investors.

Montecillo expressed confidence that combining incentives, destination clustering, and digital integration will attract more visitors, encourage investment in rural areas, and strengthen Cebu’s position as a diverse tourism destination in the Visayas. / KOC