New permanent campuses for CTU, Mandaue City College to rise at Norkis Park

MANDAUE City is taking a massive step forward for its students. Starting this April, construction will begin on the permanent homes for Mandaue City College (MCC) and the Cebu Technological University (CTU)–Mandaue Campus at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc.

The two schools will be built at the same time on a 7,000-square-meter site. Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the project after a final planning meeting on January 14, 2026, noting that these new buildings are designed to meet the growing need for college education in the city.

A Modern Look for Education

The City Development Plan features two distinct structures tailored for the student population. CTU–Mandaue will have a three-storey building, while MCC is set to rise as an eight-storey tower.

Architect Leo Mutia and Engineer Alex Mayor Jr. designed the layout to make the best use of the available space. Mayor Ouano emphasized that the goal is to provide Mandauehanon students with modern, comfortable facilities that make learning easier.

Funding the future

The MCC project is a significant investment for the city. It has already been granted over P450 million from the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA). While the total cost for the MCC building is estimated at P700 million, the City plans to ask for the remaining funds next year.

CTU–Mandaue is also moving forward with its own budget. It has received between P80 million and P89 million from the GAA. Even though the money is being released in stages, Mayor Ouano assured the public that the buildings will be usable even before every single detail is finished.

Moving according to schedule

City Administrator Attorney Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on confirmed that work has already started behind the scenes. Experts are currently conducting soil testing at Norkis Park to ensure the ground is ready for the heavy construction.

"We are pleased that the project is moving according to schedule," Malig-on said. He noted that while the initial P89 million for CTU is a modest start, it is enough to get the project off the ground.

Room for growth

The plans might even get bigger. City officials are discussing adding more floors to the buildings to hold more students. There is also talk of including commercial spaces in the design, which could help earn money to support the schools' daily operations. By building both campuses at once, the city aims to finish them around the same time. This project marks a major milestone in making sure local students have a high-quality place to earn their degrees and prepare for their careers. (ABC)